Fed's Bullard: Expecting continued blockbuster employment reports

St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard noted on Thursday that he is encouraged by the jobs opening numbers and added that he expects continued "blockbuster" employment reports, as reported by Reuters.

Regarding the policy outlook, "the Federal Reserve is looking to the end of the pandemic but it hasn't happened yet, so the policy remains in place," Bullard said.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.32% on a daily basis at 92.14.