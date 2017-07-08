Fed's Bullard: Expectation of tighter ECB policy is behind US dollar decline this year

Fed's Bullard: Expectation of tighter ECB policy is behind US dollar decline this yearBy Eren Sengezer
Additional headlines from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are crossing the wires, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Europe's stronger growth, expectation of tighter ECB policy is behind U.S. dollar decline this year
- 2.5 percent wage growth is consistent with 2 percent growth and current productivity growth
- I support beginning to trim Fed's balance sheet soon, expects little impact on markets
- The US has improved its position as a world reserve currency, china has ways to go
