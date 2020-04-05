Fed's Bullard: Economic relief bill 'well-sized' to help US Economy

"There is a lot of potential for the small business lending program to be successful," St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard told CBS on Sunday, per Reuters.

"The economic relief bill is well-sized to help the US economy," Bullard added. "Putting in place universal testing for coronavirus would help the economy."

USD strength dominates FX market

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, closed the week 2.42% higher to reflect the broad-based USD strength.

Forex Today: Dollar the strongest as risk aversion rules.