Fed's Bullard: Drop in US inflation may be persistent, it is concerning for Fed

Fed's Bullard: Drop in US inflation may be persistent, it is concerning for FedBy Eren Sengezer
Additional headlines from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are crossing the wires, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Drop in U.S. inflation may be persistent, it is concerning for the Fed
- Crude oil prices, in particular, tend to influence the headline inflation rate
- Even if the U.S. unemployment rate declines substantially further, the effects on U.S. inflation are likely to be small
- The current level of the policy rate is appropriate given current macroeconomic data
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.