Fed’s Bullard: Central bank should press ahead with a plan to dial down its massive pandemic stimulus

The US central bank “should press ahead with a plan to dial down its massive pandemic stimulus,” Louis Fed President James Bullard said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday.
Additional quotes
“There is plenty of demand for workers and there are more job openings than there are unemployed workers.”
“If we can get the workers matched up and bring the pandemic under better control, it certainly looks like we’ll have a very strong labor market going into next year.”
“The big picture is that the taper will get going this year and will end sometime by the first half of next year.”
On US NFP figures, “When you’re in a crisis, you have to be prepared for twists and turns. These numbers are going to bounce up and down.”
“The jobs are there, it’s that the workers may not want to take those jobs right now,” he said, adding that a jump in personal savings during the pandemic and $1,400 of stimulus cheques meant that “households are flush with income.”
“They can afford to be careful about which jobs they take, or they may feel like they can get an even better job by waiting or searching more diligently.”
Market reaction
The US dollar index catches a minor bid on the hawkish comments from Fed’s Bullard, heading back towards weekly highs of 92.57. The index is not trading better bid at 92.53.
