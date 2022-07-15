St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said on Friday that he expects to see good employment reports through the second half of this year, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"GDP number is likely currently misleading."

"GDI is a better measure at the moment."

"I don't think recession models are particularly accurate."

"The US economy is slowing to trend pace of growth."

"This week's inflation report was hot."

"Inflation has continued to surprise to the upside."

"Based on these inflation numbers, Core PEC inflation hasn't peaked yet."

"We have a ways to go on inflation."

"I think most recent inflation report means Fed should now target 3.75% policy rate by end of 2022."

"We could do more rates sooner, or spread out over the remaining meetings of the year."

"Inflation proving broader and more persistent; we must have a stronger path for Q2 accordingly."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be helping the dollar find demand. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.52% on a daily basis at 108.07.