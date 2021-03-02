Fed's Brainard: There is still a lot of ground to cover on jobs and inflation

When asked about market expectations for earlier rate hikes, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said that there is still a lot of ground to cover on jobs and inflation, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"FOMC statement provides very clear guideposts for both rates and asset purchases."
"Will take the potential for fiscal stimulus into account in modal outlook, but must also look at continued risk from the virus."
"Reasons to be optimistic that the labour market scarring can be avoided."
"Fed has both the tools and the mandate to ensure there is no shift of long-term inflation expectations above 2%."
"Worried about how quickly the groups hit hardest by the pandemic recession will return to good jobs."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to these comments and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 90.76.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.2050 amid easing dollar’s demand
Easing Treasury yields and falling equities pushed the dollar lower heading into London fix. EUR/USD trades at daily highs around 1.2070 despite unimpressive EU data.
GBP/USD up over 100 pips after reaching a fresh two-week low
The pound trades around 1.3950 against the greenback, as demand for the latter receded. The focus is now on finance minister Sunak’s budget on Wednesday.
XAU/USD eyeing break below $1700 if this week’s US data beats
Spot gold prices are looking vulnerable in the $1720s after printing fresh multi-month lows during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Traders may look for a break below the $1700 level if strong US data adds to “over-heating” concerns.
Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).