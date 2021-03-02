Fed's Brainard: There are some signs of stretched asset valuations

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard noted on Tuesday that there are some signs of stretched asset valuations but added that they are not broad-based, as reported by Reuters. Brainard further added that she expects a transitory increase in inflation above 2%.

Additional takeaways

"Fed sticks close to its mandate but that mandate for maximum employment has important implications for social equity"

"Paying closest attention to market valuations, speed of changes in bond markets last week caught my eye."

"Criteria that inflation needs to moderately exceed the Fed target for some time is really important in assessing when an interest rate increase might be appropriate."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was down 0.14% on a daily basis at 3,896 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was rising 0.1% at 31,570.