Fed's Brainard: No comments on monetary policy

Fed's Brainard: No comments on monetary policyBy Eren Sengezer
In her speech titled, "Why Persistent Employment Disparities Matter for the Economy's Health," Fed Governor Lael Brainard didn't deliver any remarks on the monetary policy outlook.
Key quotes:
- Price inflation is likely to be less informative regarding labor market tightness than it was previously.
- Seems particularly valuable to look beyond inflation and headline unemployment to assess the strength of the labor market.
- Some research suggests that widening income and wealth inequality may damp consumer spending in the aggregate, as the wealthiest households are likely to save a much larger proportion of any additional income they earn.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.