Fed’s Brainard: Further USD strength could weigh on investment

More comments from the Federal Reserve board member and a voter, Lael Brainard, crossed the wires last hours, as he responded to the Q & A session.

Key Headlines:

Any fiscal expansion could be primarily felt in higher inflation and higher interest rates if they only increase demand in a tightening economy

Levels of leverage and other financial indicators improved since crises are not flashing red

Credit conditions are as good as they were pre-crises, with less risk because of greater capital requirements and other regulations

Ready for rate rise "soon" given improved global conditions and continued growth

US is closing in on full employment, further USD strength could weigh on investment