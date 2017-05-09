Fed's Brainard: Effects of Hurricane Harvey are expected to be short lived

Fed's Brainard: Effects of Hurricane Harvey are expected to be short livedBy Eren Sengezer
Lael Brainard, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, continues to give his remarks at University Club, NY, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Effects of Hurricane Harvey are expected to be short lived
- Income inequality matters for resilience of economy
- Monetary policy should not be the first line of defence against financial imbalances
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.