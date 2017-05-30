Fed's Brainard: Another U.S. rate hike likely appropriate soon

Fed's Brainard: Another U.S. rate hike likely appropriate soonBy Eren Sengezer
Fed Governor Lael Brainard crossed the wires, via Reuters, saying that another U.S. rate hike would be appropriate soon.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- May want to delay rate hikes if inflation continues to slow
- Lack of progress on inflation goal 'a source of concern'
- Expect to begin shrinking bond portfolio 'before too long', perhaps this year
- 'Autopilot' approach to shedding bonds would avoid market 'spikes'
- Backing gradual increases in bond run-off of both Treasuries, MBS
- Balance sheet should be subordinate policy tool to rates