Fed's Brainard and George: Monitoring market developments closely

Fed speakers crossing the wires and noting the current market conditions.

Key comments:

Fed's George: Best we can do is monitor market developments and see how it unfolds.

Fed's Brainard: Monitoring market developments closely.

Fed’s Brainard: We have a clear mandate we are pursuing.

FX implications:

We are not getting any surprises here with such comments and much of the trade war developments are already priced in on the knee-jerk.