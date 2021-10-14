Fed's Bowman: Very comfortable with starting to taper, preferably in Nov

Reuters reported that the Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Wednesday said she would be "very comfortable" with beginning to withdraw some of the US central bank's crisis-era support for the economy as soon as next month, citing her worries about inflation and asset bubbles.
"I am mindful that the remaining benefits to the economy from our asset purchases are now likely outweighed by the potential costs," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to South Dakota State University.
Key comments
Very comfortable with starting to taper bond buys this year, preferably in November.
Particularly concerned that asset purchases are pushing up valuations, or continued easy Fed policy poses risks to inflation expectations.
The benefits of Fed's asset purchases are now likely outweighed by costs.
If the expansion continues as expected, will support a pace of tapering that would end purchases by the middle of 2022.
Expects steady progress toward fed's inflation, employment goals in coming months.
Fed's tools not well suited to addressing labour supply issues.
She does not expect employment to fully return to pre-pandemic levels any time soon, for reasons unrelated to monetary policy.
Inflation readings will step down as supply bottlenecks are resolved.
Material risk that supply-related pricing pressures could last longer than expected.
Wage increases, other investments in employees potentially add to inflationary pressures.
Some bankers citing concerns about possible house price bubble, risks to financial stability.
If elevated inflation readings continue, may see an imprint on longer-run inflation expectations.
Anchoring inflation expectations are an important condition for meeting monetary policy goals.
Market implications
The greenback was recovering in the US sessions from the lows of the day on the release of the Fed minutes. Prior to those, the US dollar had eased back from a one-year high as longer-dated Treasury yields fell after US inflation data, despite it showing that prices rose solidly in September, advancing expectations for Federal Reserve tightening.
However, the US dollar has been ripe for correction considering how far it has come in just a couple of weeks, rising some 1.7% and running into a wall of resistance as per the Sep 2020 highs. The taper is already well priced in, so the greenback needs a fresh catalyst to keep the bullish trend alive.
US dollar monthly chart
Meanwhile, the Fed funds futures indicate > 95% chance for Dec 22, ~70% chance for a Nov 22 rate hike. That's a big increase vs. last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Upside need validation above 1.1600
EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Thursday. The pair consolidates after posting a 70-pips upside movement in the previous day. Price trades below 1.1600 since October 6, MACD trades in the oversold zone.
GBP/USD keeps an eye for 1.3700 amid USD weakness
The GBP/USD pair extends gains on Thursday. The pair touched a high of 1.3667 in the previous session composed of nearly 100-pips movement. Lower US T-yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Brexit led-woes, worker shortage, weaker domestic data keep a check on sterling.
Gold's fat right tail plays out on stagflation fears
Gold bulls bust through bearish commitments and prints fresh highs for October. The price of gold on Wednesday has rallied into key resistance territory where it has printed the highest levels since the weekly bar from the 13 Sep.
Polkadot price to target $100 if DOT holds above crucial support
Polkadot price has formed a double-top with the highs formed near $38 precisely one month ago. It is now trending lower with significant selling pressure over the past three trading days – but buyers have stepped in to keep the bodies of the daily candlesticks above the Tenkan-Sen.
US September CPI: September inflation supports a November taper
Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.