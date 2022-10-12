Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday that if high inflation does not start to wane she will continue to support aggressive rate rises aimed at taming price pressures, reported Reuters.
Key quotes
Inflation is much too high, and I strongly believe that bringing inflation back to our target is a necessary condition for meeting the goals mandated by Congress of price stability and maximum employment on a sustainable basis.
Fed rate rises this year, which have been very large relative to the pace of past rate rise campaigns, had her full support.
If we do not see signs that inflation is moving down, my view continues to be that sizable increases in the target range for the federal funds rate should remain on the table.
I believe a slower pace of rate increases would be appropriate.
To bring inflation down in a consistent and lasting way, the federal funds rate will need to move up to a restrictive level and remain there for some time.
Not yet clear how far the Fed will need to increase the cost of short-term credit and how long it will need to maintain a restrictive policy stance.
Under current circumstances, however, the best we can do on the public communications front is, first, to continue to stress our unwavering resolve to do what is needed to restore price stability.
Inflation expectations appear well anchored.
Still seeing high inflation readings, unsure when it will peak.
Inflation risks haven't changed much.
Fed regularly communicates with foreign colleagues.
May take time to see sizable decline in MBS holdings.
US Dollar licks its wounds
Following the news, the US dollar seems to be picking up the bids as prices of the most active pairs in the early Asian session, like AUD/USD, eased after the release. That said, the Aussie pair was last seen retreating from the intraday high to 0.6270.
AUD/USD braces for key inflation numbers below 0.6300 amid sluggish markets
AUD/USD licks its wounds at the multi-month low, staying mostly unchanged around 0.6280 during Thursday’s Asian session. The risk barometer pair portrays the inactive markets ahead of inflation data from Australia and the US.
EUR/USD displays a rangebound structure around 0.9700 ahead of US Inflation
The EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session as investors are laser-focused on the US CPI data. The asset is oscillating around 0.9700 after a rebound from 0.9670 amid a conflicting risk-profile structure.
Gold establishes above $1,670 despite mix risk profile, US Inflation eyed
Gold price has shifted its business above $1,670.00 despite the mixed responses from the risk profile. The majority of the assets are displaying a lackluster performance while the precious metal seems in a better position after a rebound from around $1,660.00.
Chainlink: Close to the bottom but not quite yet
Chainlink's price has lost 25% of its market value since August. LINK has produced several lower highs on the Relative Strength Index after a considerable uptick in bearish volume. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $7.54.
US CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI figures on Thursday, October 13. Although the Fed uses the PCE Price Index data as its preferred gauge of inflation, market participants are likely to react more significantly to the CPI data simply because it's published two weeks before the PCE.