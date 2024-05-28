Fed’s Bowman: Important to keep reducing balance sheet size to reach ample reserves as soon as possible

Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Michelle Bowman participated in a panel discussion titled "Policy Panel Discussion" at the Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Institute for Monetary and Economic Studies, in Tokyo, on Tuesday.
Key quotes
Would have supported either waiting to slow QT pace or a more tapered slowing in balance sheet run off.
'In my view' bank reserves are not yet near 'ample' levels given still-sizable take-up of on-RRP.
Important to keep reducing balance sheet size to reach ample reserves as soon as possible and while economy is strong.
Important to communicate any change to run-off rate do not reflect a change in Fed's monetary policy stance .
'Strongly' supports principle of balance sheet holdings primarily being composed of treasuries.
A longer-run balance sheet 'tilted slightly' toward shorter maturities would allow flexibility in approach.
In future, when Fed conducts QE to restore market functioning or financial stability it should communicate that purchases will be temporary and unwound when market conditions have normalized.
FOMC would have benefited from earlier decision to taper and end QE in 2021; would have allowed earlier rate hikes.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index pays little heed to these above comments, keeping its range near 104.50, down 0.15% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Door open to a test of 0.6600 and below
AUD/USD added to losses recorded in the previous session and traded at shouting distance from the 0.6600 neighbourhood amidst increasing buying pressure surrounding the Greenback.
EUR/USD tumbles back to 1.08 region, investors turn to US GDP and PCE inflation
EUR/USD pulled back sharply on Wednesday, falling back to the 1.0800 handle after broad risk appetite evaporated. The pair is trading firmly into technical resistance as investors gear up for a batch of mid-tier European economic indicators on Thursday, followed by an update to US quarterly GDP growth.
Gold pressures daily lows around $2,340
Gold trades in negative territory near $2,340 after closing the previous three trading days higher. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield gains more than 1% on the day above 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Ethereum sideways move persists, analyst says ETH ETF will only see 20% of Bitcoin flows
Ethereum sustained its sideways movement on Wednesday as Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas compared spot ETH ETFs to Silver ETFs, predicting that they will only see 20% of the flows recorded across Bitcoin ETFs.
Dow Jones Industrial Average sheds 400 points on Wednesday as risk aversion weighs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is broadly lower on Wednesday, shedding over 400 points and backsliding below 38,500.00. The major equity index is down nearly nine-tenths of a percent as investor sentiment sours.