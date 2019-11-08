Fed's Bostic: Wouldn't have supported last rate cut if he had a vote

Further comments are out from the Atlanta Fed President Bostic, via Reuters, as he sounds hawkish on the monetary policy.

Thinks economy is on way to hitting 2% inflation target.

Evidence shows consumers are 'pretty rock solid'.

Would want standing repo facility to be used in good and bad times to avoid stigma.

The US dollar is seen keeping its overnight range trade intact around 98.10 region, as markets absorb the latest mixed headlines on the likely US-China Phase One trade deal.