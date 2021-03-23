Fed's Bostic: Will be easier to read inflation once stimulus flow through economy

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted on Tuesday that the stimulus will not last forever and said that it will be easier to read inflation signals once it flows through the economy, as reported by Reuters.

"Inflation is definitely something to keep an eye on but I don't think it will return to dynamics seen in the 1970s," Bostic added.

Market reaction

Market participants showed no immediate reaction to these remarks and the US Dollar Index was last seen gaining 0.5% on a daily basis at 92.20.