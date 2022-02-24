Fed's Bostic: We will be watching events in Ukraine closely to assess their economic/financial impacts

Atlanta Fed President and FOMC member Raphael Bostic said on Thursday that the Fed will be monitoring events in Ukraine closely to assess their potential economic and financial impact, according to Reuters.

Additional Remarks:

"Fed policy is poised to return to a more normalized stance."

"The demand for goods is very high."

"There is a lot of momentum in the economy."

"Labor markets are quite robust and are also very tight."

"Firms are telling me they are struggling to find workers."

"Inflation is high."

"Longer run inflation expectations seem to be quite well anchored."

"There is a good case to be made that US momentum will continue moving forward."

"Risks to the outlook include how labor supply responds, which could put downward pressure on prices."

"I support the Fed moving away from emergency stance and working hard to lower level of inflation."

"I am very open to more than 3 rate hikes this year as the economy evolves."

"Data may come in more pessimistic on inflation."

"If it does, it could support four or more hikes this year."

"I will be looking closely at month-to-month changes in inflation."

"If that moves down, we could be less aggressive in raising rates."

"I want to get a couple of rate hikes before beginning to reduce balance sheet."

"We need to reduce balance sheet as quickly as possible."