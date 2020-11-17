Fed's Bostic: Vaccine to lead to robust recovery as it gets into population

The Federal Reserve will monitor the economy between now and the next meeting for guidance on possible changes to the asset purchase program, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic told CNBC on Tuesday.

Additional takeaways

"Watching to see if the weakness in retail sales translates into something deeper."

"Possible some people are starting to run out of money, reaching the edge."

"Policymakers across the spectrum should get help where it is needed."

"Vaccine will lead to robust recovery as it gets into the population but the economy is facing short-run problems."

"Emergency programs need to be kept open and available to those who need to draw on them."

"Low-wage jobs are not returning as fast, jobs in some service sectors still 40 to 50% below pre-COVID levels."

"Important to make sure weakest sectors come back as strong as others."

Market reaction

The greenback remains under pressure following these remarks and the US Dollar ındex was last seen down 0.37% on the day at 92.30.