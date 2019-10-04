Fed's Bostic: There are lots of reasons to be optimistic about the economy

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, on Friday said that there are lots of reasons to be optimistic about the economy and added that he still expects the economy to grow above-trend in 2019.

"Uncertainty over trade policy has some businesses on the sidelines and delaying investment," Bostic noted. "The Fed's stimulus intended to address weaknesses and help economy get over bumps on the road."

The Greenback largely ignored these upbeat remarks and the US Dollar Index was last down 0.06% on the day at 98.85.