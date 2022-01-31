Fed's Bostic: Reiterates that he expects three 25bps rate hikes in 2022

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic on Monday told Yahoo Finance that he expects three rate hikes in 2022, in a reiteration of remarks made over the weekend. He clarified that a 50bps move in March was not the Fed's preferred policy action and that the Fed is not fixed on a set policy progression. Bostic continued that he is "laser-focused" on the Fed's next meeting and how data on inflation and jobs are evolving, before saying that, at this point, it is hard to anticipate too much what the "long arc" of policy will be.
Bostic continued that he had penciled in 3.0% inflation for the full year 2022, adding that he anticipates labour and supply-side disruptions to ease. If inflation responds more quickly, the Fed could go slower, he added, though noting that this is not his base case assumption give that businesses appear to have built in price increases already. Regarding the coming official US jobs report, Bostic said he expects the headline number to be a little lower than recent months to reflect the influence of Omicron, before saying that he is hopeful that job growth will rebound in February and March.
Market Reaction
FX markets do not seem to have paid much attention to the latest remarks from Fed's Bostic.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the upside, advances above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery as the US session develops, currently trading above 1.1200. The dollar corrects lower as stocks manage to post some gains while government bond yields held within familiar levels. Mixed European data limits gains ahead of critical ECB’s monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold Price Forecast: Corrective advance capped by selling interest aligned at around $1,800 Premium
Spot gold is up this Monday, trading around $1,797 a troy ounce, after peaking at $1,799.71 ahead of the US opening. Demand for the American dollar paused after the sharp post-Fed appreciation that left the currency in overbought territory against most major rivals.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.