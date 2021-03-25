Fed's Bostic: Possible tax increases a conversation for after pandemic

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that he is hopeful faster growth will offset debt and added that possible tax increases will be a conversation to have after the pandemic, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The impact of Suez Canal blockage does raise the issue of choke points in the supply chain; we hope it is a temporary blip."

"Bitcoin take up is not so large it is a threat to existing currencies."

"Not in a rush to establish a central bank digital currency, must better understand the implications."

Market reaction

The US Dollar ındex showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen gaining 0.32% on the day at 92.83.