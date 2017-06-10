Fed's Bostic: Low unemployment rate shows that labor markets are "robust"By Eren Sengezer
Speaking at a Fed conference on workforce development, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that while the low unemployment rate shows that labor markets are "robust," some businesses are finding it hard to find appropriately skilled labor for jobs that are increasingly reliant on technology, in his prepared remarks.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Reports suggest that lack of talent is affecting firms’ decisions to invest.
- Without equal access to opportunity, the country leaves economic potential on the table and limits the possibilities of its people.
- The difficulty some U.S. firms face in filling high-skilled jobs may be limiting business investment
