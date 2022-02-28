Fed's Bostic: In favor of a 25 bps move at March meeting

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the Fed needs to be "forceful and committed" in getting inflation under control, as reported by Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"For now, inflation expectations in longer-term haven't moved in a significant way."
"Labor supply is a huge problem."
"Until pandemic is over, there will be effects on labour force and consumers."
"Important Fed keeps inflation expectations anchored."
"I will observe and adapt on monetary policy."
"Our understanding of the economy is shifting on a weekly basis."
"Fed needs to get off emergency stance and get rates back to a more normalized level."
"Prudence in Fed not moving too dramatically."
"Markets are already pricing in a fair amount of Fed movement."
"We need to pull back Fed's excess liquidity to the extent possible."
"Removing excess liquidity will not be disruptive to economy."
"Today I am in favor of a 25 bps move at March meeting."
"Still more data points to come in before next meeting."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen rising 0.25% on a daily basis at 96.77.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh daily highs above 1.1240
EUR/USD extends gains to the 1.1240 region amid a better market mood. Russia-Ukraine's first round of talks ended with demands from both sides. Second round coming in a few days. Nevertheless, hostilities continue.
GBP/USD remains afloat, extend gains past 1.3400
GBP/USD recovered above the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. European currencies, see limited gains despite an improved market sentiment. Eyes remain on Eastern Europe developments.
Gold easing on a better market mood
Russian hostilities on Ukraine continues, although peace talks cooled a bit market tensions. Wall Street is trimming early losses, with US indexes trading mixed. XAU/USD is a long-term bullish perspective firmly in place despite near-term losses expected.
GBP/USD remains afloat, extend gains past 1.3400
GBP/USD recovered above the 1.3400 area and erased its bearish opening gap. European currencies, see limited gains despite an improved market sentiment. Eyes remain on Eastern Europe developments.
Bitcoin set to gain 10% as Russians look for alternative means of pay
Bitcoin price is behaving very well this stormy Monday morning as global markets are under pressure from sanctions against Russia.