Fed's Bostic: Hopeful US will see large job numbers in coming months

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday he is hopeful that the US will see large job numbers in the coming months, as reported by Reuters.

"Leisure and hospitality firms are beginning to see bookings comparable to or above 2019," Bostic added.

On Friday, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the labour market report, which is expected to show an increase of 639,000 in the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP).

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no reaction to these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.35% on a daily basis at 93.26.