Fed's Bostic: Fed willing to be more stimulative than it has been

"There is still a need for fiscal support and there are too many communities out there where recovery is going to take a long time," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.
Additional takeaways
"Sizeable number of businesses now viewing crisis over one or two-year horizons, versus a couple of months at the start of the crisis."
"Fed learned sensitivity of inflation relative to employment was lower 2012-2018 than it had been in previous decades."
"Fed is going to be willing to be more stimulative than it has been."
"My approach is going to be to be far more patient in how policy moves from accommodative to neutral and beyond."
"As long as inflation is not running too far above the Fed's target he is comfortable waiting and letting the economy run."
"Natural rate of inflation is at about 2% or a little above."
"Forward guidance will become more important as it becomes clear that the economy is moving out of the emergency phase and into recovery."
"Recovery is happening in an uneven way, hitting some sectors and low-wage workers much harder than others."
"There are parts of the economy are still struggling and it would be a mistake for the Fed to remove that support."
"Fed is trying to do the best it can to support those who don't have a position in the stock market."
"Fed should be concerned about whether its policies are exacerbating inequality and starting to think about various ways to impact communities."
"Fed policy alone will not be enough to address long-standing trends in inequality."
"The Fed didn't ignore the employment side of the mandate but the understanding of the relationship between inflation and employment shifted."
"Comfortable with inflation going above 2% but is more concerned with the trajectory."
"Certainly we have to be concerned about debt and ability to repay it government didn't get crisis handled we would be in a worse situation."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index continues to fluctuate below 93.00 following these comments and was last seen gaining 0.2% on the day at 92.84.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes on lower ground after upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, settling lower after the encouraging drop in US jobless claims and the upbeat ISM Services PMI. Tension is mounting ahead of Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data beat estimates and is supporting the dollar.
XAU/USD drops to one-week lows, a test of $1900 on the cards
Gold prices are falling sharply on Thursday despite the risk aversion environment. XAU/USD dropped further and bottomed at $1,921/oz, reaching the lowest level in a week.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.
WTI: Seems vulnerable near one-month lows, below 200-day SMA
WTI crude oil prices added to the previous day's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday.