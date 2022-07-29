"The Federal Reserve is going to have to do more with interest rates but details depend on the flow of data in coming months," Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Friday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"The country is not in recession, but the real question is whether current conditions are creating hardship, inflation needs to be addressed."

There is still more work to be done on bringing demand and supply into balance."

"Rate hikes could hurt job growth, but so far seems there is momentum for continued hiring."

"Possible to control inflation while limiting the number of families who have really bad outcomes."

"The US is a ways from a recession, though concerned that recession fears could become self-fulfilling."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was down 0.25% on the day at 105.92.