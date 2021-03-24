Fed's Bostic: Fed expected to lift rates in 2023 – WSJ

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he expects the Fed to start lifting rates in 2023, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Expecting a fair amount of time before the central bank pares asset purchases."

"I don't have a lot of certainties that we’re going to see a strong and robust inflation for a sustained period very quickly."

"I expect the US economy will grow 6% and inflation will overshoot the Fed’s 2% target this year."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum following these remarks and was last seen gaining 0.16% on a daily basis at 92.49.