Fed's Bostic: Fed emergency programs will remain in place as long as they need to

The Federal Reserve's emergency programs will remain in place as long as they need to, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

"The pace of recovery depends on whether job losses prove more temporary or permanent," Bostic further added. "Expecting the variation in how fast different places and communities recover given the disparate impact of the virus."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be impacting market sentiment. As of writing, S&P 500 futures were up 1.45% on a daily basis.