Fed’s Bostic: Could see GDP back to pre-pandemic levels by the Q4 2021

The US GDP could return to pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in an interview with Washington Post late Monday.
Additional comments
Worried about people leaving the workforce including women and those in service industries.
Relief his needed to try to minimize a shock from the Covid.
We should definitely look to minimize the shock as long as we can
It's important not to waive the flags of success to soon. There is still a lot of uncertainty.
As long as there is stress there needs to be relief to accompany that stress.
GDP has recovered a faster way than employment.
Employment is rebounding at a much slower pace.
Businesses are reluctant to hire people because of uncertainty.
It'll take a while for employment to move back toward pre-pandemic level.
PPP (payroll protection program) has been very successful for small businesses
Evidence suggest the Fed should not be worried about inflation too much.
Market reaction
With a $1.9 trillion US stimulus package likely to get approved, markets are betting higher on reflation trades, benefitting the riskier assets at the expense of the greenback.
The upbeat comments from Fed’s Bostic failed to offer any respite to the USD bulls, as the dollar index drops 0.18% to 90.77, fresh six-day lows.
