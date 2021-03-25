Fed's Bostic: Coming jump in inflation will be big but not especially meaningful

There is no need for the US Federal Reserve to remove policy accommodation soon, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday, per Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Not concerned about inflation trends at this point given how the pandemic caused havoc in some prices that go into measurement of inflation."
"Coming jump in inflation will be big but not especially meaningful."
"Fed's jobs goal at least many months away."
"Holistic view of maximum employment should include the disparate impact of the pandemic on women and people of color."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum and was last seen gaining 0.32% on the day at 92.82.
