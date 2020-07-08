Fed’s Bostic calls for caution as the economy reopens

In an online discussion on Wednesday, Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic said that an appropriate level of caution is needed as they reopen the economy.

Additional quotes

“Fiscal virus relief has really helped.”

“Not seen spike in the evictions that some expected.”

“Virus spikes raise questions on outlook for reopening.”

Market reaction

The above comments have little to no impact on the risk sentiment, as the US dollar index flirts with lows near 96.40. The gains on Wall Street is weighing heavily on the haven demand for the greenback.