Fed's Beige Book: Most businesses remain optimistic regarding the next 6-12 months

The Beige Book is a report that is published eight times per year whereby each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District.
In the latest report, which can be read in full here, it is stated ''that economic activity expanded modestly from January to mid-February for most Federal Reserve Districts.''
''Most businesses remain optimistic regarding the next 6-12 months as COVID-19 vaccines become more widely distributed. ''
Key highlights from Reuters
Most districts reported that employment levels rose over the reporting period, albeit slowly.
Labour demand varied considerably by industry and by skill level, and many faced difficulties attracting and retaining qualified worker.
Reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed.
Labour supply shortages were most acute among low-skill occupations and skilled trade positions.
A few districts reported slight improvements in travel and tourism activity.
Overall conditions in the leisure and hospitality sector continued to be restrained by ongoing covid-19 restrictions.
Constraints on labour supply included those related to covid-19, childcare, and unemployment benefits.
Overall manufacturing activity for most districts increased moderately from the previous report despite supply chain challenges.
Contacts expect modest improvements in employment levels in the near term.
Some districts noted that financial institutions experienced declines in loan volumes, but most cited lower delinquency rates and elevated deposit levels.
Several districts reported modest wage increases for high-demand positions with many noting upward pressure on wages.
Home prices continued to rise in many areas of the US.
Wage increases for many districts are expected to persist or to pick up somewhat over the next several months.
Commercial real estate conditions in the hotel, retail, and office sectors deteriorated somewhat.
Activity in the multifamily sector remained steady and the industrial segment continued to strengthen.
Districts reporting on energy observed a slight uptick in activity related to oil and gas production and energy consumption.
Nonlabor input costs rose moderately over the reporting period, with steel and lumber prices increasing notably.
Reports on agricultural conditions were somewhat improved since the previous report.
In many districts, the rise in costs was widely attributed to supply chain disruptions and to strong overall demand.
Transportation costs continued to increase, in part due to rising fuel costs and capacity constraints.
Some retailers and manufacturers affected by input cost increases were able to pass prices through to customers while others were not.
Prepared at the Federal Reserve bank of Atlanta based on information collected on or before February 22nd.
Several districts reported anticipating modest price increases over the next several months.
Market implications
Optimism about growth is being met with risks of rising inflation rates.
In fact, the broader markets have retreated following Monday's sharp rally, extending recent volatility on the prospects of rising rates as the economy reopens amid falling COVID-19 infections.
