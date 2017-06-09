Fed's Beige Book: Prices rose modestly overall across the country

Fed's Beige Book: Prices rose modestly overall across the countryBy Eren Sengezer
Beige Book prepared by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago with data collected on or before Aug 28 recently got published with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- Economic activity expanded at a modest to moderate pace across all districts in July and August
- Consumer spending increased in most districts, with gains for non-auto retail sales and tourism but mixed results for auto sales
- Business and consumer loan demand grew at a modest pace in most districts
- Businesses in many districts reported difficulty filling job openings at all skill levels
- Majority of districts reported limited wage pressures and modest to moderate wage growth despite tight labor market
- Prices rose modestly overall across the country; increases in input prices exceeded gains in selling prices
- Manufacturing expanded modestly on balance; many districts expressed concerns about prolonged auto industry slowdown
- Hurricane Harvey created broad disruptions to economic activity in Gulf region; too soon to gauge full impact
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.