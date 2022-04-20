Fed's Beige Book: Inflationary pressures remained strong, with firms continuing to pass costs on to consumers

Inflationary pressures in the US remained strong since mid-February, with firms continuing to pass swiftly rising input costs through to consumers, the latest Fed's Beige Book released by the Minneapolis Fed on Wednesday said, according to Reuters. The latest Beige Book is based on information collected before 11 April.
Additional Takeaways:
Inflation...
In multiple districts, contacts reported spikes in prices for energy, metals, and agricultural commodities.
Strong demand allowed firms to pass through input costs to customers.
Contacts in a few districts noted negative sales from rising prices.
Agricultural conditions were mixed across regions. Farmers were supported by surging crop prices, but drought conditions were a challenge in some districts and increasing input costs were squeezing producer margins across the nation.
Firms in most districts expected inflationary pressures to continue over the coming months.
Labour market...
Several districts reported moderate employment gains despite hiring and retention challenges in the labor market.
Some contacts reported early signs that the strong pace of wage growth had begun to slow.
Firms reported inflationary pressures were contributing to higher wages.
Hiring was held back by a lack of available workers, though several districts reported a modest improvement.
Labor demand continued to fuel strong wage growth, particularly for 'footloose' workers.
Economic activity/conditions...
Economic activity expanded at a moderate pace since mid-February.
The outlook for future growth was clouded by the uncertainty created by recent geopolitical developments and rising prices.
Consumer spending accelerated among retail and non-financial service firms, as Covid-19 cases tapered across the country.
Manufacturing activity was solid overall across most districts, but supply chain backlogs, labor market tightness, and elevated input costs continued to pose challenges to firms' abilities to meet demand.
Several districts noted China's covid-19 lockdowns had worsened supply chain disruptions.
Vehicle sales remained largely constrained by low inventories.
Commercial real estate activity accelerated modestly as office occupancy and retail activity increased.
Districts' contacts reported continued strong demand for residential real estate but limited supply.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0850
The shared currency extended the bounce from two-year lows on Wednesday but so far is having a hard time consolidating above the 1.0850 area. Hawkish comments from ECB's Kazaks and pullback in US yields and the greenback have been the main drivers behind the EUR/USD recovery.
GBP/USD clings to daily recovery gains near 1.3050
GBP/USD regained its traction after dipping below 1.3000 earlier in the day but met resistance near 1.3070. The pair consolidates its gains around mid-1.3000s as the greenback stays under bearish pressure ahead of Fedspeak.
XAUUSD retreats, but is poised to challenge its record high
Rising government bond yields put spot gold under pressure, with the bright metal falling to $1,939.25 a troy ounce, its lowest in over a week. Yields eased from their early highs, which helped gold to recover up to the current $1950.00 price zone, pretty much flat on a daily basis.
Renowned analyst says Shiba will moon following 1.2 billion SHIB burned
Shiba Inu burn and whale accumulation have fueled a bullish narrative among investors. Moreover, Porsche dealership in Baltimore added support for SHIB payments, driving the Dogecoin-killer's adoption.
TSLA earnings are likely to miss, so watch out
TSLA is next up on the slate of mega tech earnings after the close on Wednesday, and it will be closely watched as the stock market grows increasingly nervous after Netflix earnings on Tuesday evening.