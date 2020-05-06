Fed's Barkin: Will need real conversations about public debt on other side of pandemic

The economic recovery in the US will be slow and lawmakers will need to contemplate what more support will be needed, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Wednesday.

Additional takeaways

"The US will have unemployed longer than thought."

"The US will have to confront what further help is needed for small business, hotels, other stricken sectors, during recovery."

"The biggest economic stimulus would be consistency among public officials at state and national levels about what is needed for people to transact business safely."

"On the other side of the pandemic, will need real conversations about public debt."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen at 100.02, where it was up 0.2% on a daily basis.