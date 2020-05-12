Fed's Barkin: The economy has likely bottomed, poised for a rebound

In a Wall Street Journal interview, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin expects US disinflation and doesn't foresee deflation. He expects growth to rebound in second half of 2020. He also says that the Fed has plenty of capacity to aid the economy more and says the main attention is focused on the Fed's job mandate.

Key notes

The economy has likely bottomed, poised for a rebound,

– says Fed’s Barkin.

Barkin also expects for some period of time some disinflation; says "I'm not worried about deflation".

I’m actually much more focused on the job market.

Market implications

Barkin believes the US economy is probably at its lowest point in the coronavirus crisis, however, the road to recovery will be long and drawn out and markets are worried about the second wave of spikes in new cases and deaths. Barkin reckons a clear plan to manage risks around the COVID-19 pandemic will inspire confidence to begin a recovery – however, where is the clear plan? Until there is one, markets will lean on the cautionary side.