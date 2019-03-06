Fed’s Barkin: Running U.S. economy hot could boost labour force

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin didn't comment on the monetary policy outlook in prepared remarks for the Charlotte Economics Club in Charlotte, Norte Carolina, but has said that running U.S. economy hot could boost the labour force.

Also, earlier, he said that the U.S. economy is being held back by policies that discourage women from working, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Monday.

Barkin said the labor force participation gap between U.S. and Canadian women of prime working age suggests differences in government policies are playing a role.

