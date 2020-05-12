Fed's Barkin: Recovery likely to be slower than first thought

The fiscal response to the coronavirus has been extensive but more needs to get done as the recovery is likely to be slower than first thought, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday.

"China shows reopening can take place with proper protocols to keep people safe," Barkin added. "Simple math points to significant growth in Q3, policy challenge is to make it as large as possible. The next six to eight weeks will be fundamental in assessing how consumers react to reopenings."

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes continue to trade mixed after these comments. As of writing, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both down 0.2% on the day while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining 0.25%.