“US central bank must lift interest rates to a level that restrains economic activity and keep them there until policymakers are “convinced” that rampant inflation is subsiding,” said Richmond president Thomas Barkin In an interview with the Financial Times (FT).

You do have to move to a level where inflation expectations come down in order to have enough restriction on the economy to bring inflation down

The destination is real rates in positive territory and my intent would be to maintain them there until such time as we really are convinced that we put inflation to bed.

I have a bias in general towards moving more quickly, rather than more slowly, as long as you don’t inadvertently break something along the way.

The economy is still moving forward (and) its momentum hasn’t been halted.

Labor market is still ‘very tight’.

What you do is you raise and you assess, and you raise and you assess.

The word recession doesn’t have to mean a calamitous decline in activity.

The word recession can mean a rebalancing to get the economy back to normal.