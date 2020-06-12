Fed's Barkin: Not seeing negative rates happening in the US

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Friday that he does not see negative rates happening in the United States, as reported by Reuters.

"The Federal Reserve will launch the Main Street lending program in the next week or so," Barkin further announced.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the USD's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.62% on a daily basis at 97.41 and Wall Street's main indexes were gaining between 0.15% and 0.5%.