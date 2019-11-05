Fed's Barkin: Not in favor of negative interest rates for US

Richmon Fed President Thomas Barkin, who earlier on Tuesday said that the economic headwinds were mostly driven by the uncertainty on trade and politics, crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that he is not in favour of negative interest rates for the United States.

The Greenback showed no reaction to this comment. Ahead of the Institue for Supply Management's report on the economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector, the US Dollar Index is up 0.27% on the day at 97.82.