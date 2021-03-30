Fed's Barkin: Hopeful we are on brink of completing recovery

Richmond Federal Reserve's CEO Tom Barkin says he is hopeful we are on brink of completing recovery.
Further comments
Says once get past this crisis, need to get the fiscal house in order.
Says he is very bullish on 2021; we are going to have an extremely strong spring and summer.
Says pent-up demand, supply shortages will push prices up this year, but businesses expect it to be one-time, not long-term.
Says there's no way we spend all these excess savings this year; that will support the economy in 2022, 2023.
Market implications
Meanwhile, the US dollar and US yields were sky high on Tuesday in the New York session in anticipation of a strong US jobs number and US President Joe Biden who, on Wednesday, will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1700 level
Upbeat US Consumer Confidence and fresh over one-year highs for US Treasury yields pushing the greenback higher across the board.
GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies.
Gold: Bears attacking critical weekly support
The Archegos fallout and higher Treasury yields continue to cast a shadow of uncertainty over markets, but despite that, gold prices are down heavily as the USD picks up the safe-haven title instead.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: PayPal bolsters mainstream adoption supporting cryptocurrency payments
PayPal has announced that its US-based users will pay online merchants around the world using cryptocurrencies. The move is geared toward boosting the adoption of digital assets into mainstream commerce.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.