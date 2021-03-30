Fed's Barkin: Hopeful we are on brink of completing recovery

Richmond Federal Reserve's CEO Tom Barkin says he is hopeful we are on brink of completing recovery.

Further comments

Says once get past this crisis, need to get the fiscal house in order.

Says he is very bullish on 2021; we are going to have an extremely strong spring and summer.

Says pent-up demand, supply shortages will push prices up this year, but businesses expect it to be one-time, not long-term.

Says there's no way we spend all these excess savings this year; that will support the economy in 2022, 2023.

Market implications

Meanwhile, the US dollar and US yields were sky high on Tuesday in the New York session in anticipation of a strong US jobs number and US President Joe Biden who, on Wednesday, will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion.