Fed's Barkin: Fed rate cuts not expected to make a big difference in investment

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin on Tuesday argued that he does not expect the Federal Reserve's rate cuts to make a big difference in investment. "Weak investment is more a product of overall climate for business, uncertainty over trade, regulation and geopolitics," Barkin explained, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is posting modest gains on a daily basis near 98.30.

Earlier in the session, Barkin said that the Fed's policy was currently "mildly accommodative" following the rate cuts.