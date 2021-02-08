Fed's Barkin: Economy needs support despite fears of jump in prices – Financial Times

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin told the Financial Times on Monday that the US economic recovery still needs support despite concerns over a sharp increase in inflation, per Reuters.

Barkin further noted that the short-term price volatility was expected and added that he remains focused on medium-term inflation expectations.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the greenback's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was posting small daily losses at 90.97.