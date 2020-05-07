Fed’s Barkin: Doesn’t believe negative rates are worth trying in US – CNBC

Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin doesn’t believe negative rates are worth trying in the US, reported on CNBC.
Key notes
- His hurdle for more federal reserve action is if the central bank would have a positive impact.
- US economy has probably hit bottom || economy expected ‘to go up’ from here.
More to come...
