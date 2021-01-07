Fed's Barkin: Disinflationary forces still holding down prices

A broad enough rollout of the coronavirus vaccine is not likely to arrive until this summer, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Results of Congressional races likely to allow more support for least fortunate but constraints still on more ambitious programs."

"Still seeing disinflationary forces holding down prices."

"Expecting second half of 2021 to be robust between business and consumer spending, though neither is likely to go crazy."

"The first half of the year is likely to be slow but with limited downside given household savings and government transfers."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last seen gaining 0.4% on the day at 89.88.