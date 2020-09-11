Fed’s average inflation targeting to have little impact on economy – Reuters poll

The latest Reuters poll of 47 economists showed that a majority of them believe that the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) new monetary policy framework targeting inflation (AIT) will not have any significant impact on the economy.
Key findings
“The Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index - was forecast to average 1.3% this year, 1.5% next and 1.7% in 2022, largely unchanged from the previous poll.”
“Over three-quarters of 47 economists responding to an additional question said the Fed's change would not have any significant impact on the US economy, which suffered its biggest fall since the Great Depression last quarter.”
“While unemployment was forecast to fall gradually - averaging 8.6% this year, 7.3% next and 5.6% in 2022, that would still be well above the pre-COVID-19 rate of 3.5%.”
“Asked which presidential candidate's policies would generate the best U.S. economic outcome in the long run, 27 of 39 respondents chose Democrat Joe Biden over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
