Federal Reserve's Bostic and Rosengren noting depths of US recession, recovery long way off

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

Federal Reserve's Eric Rosengren stated that ''we're still in the depths of a recession,'' but he hopes a recovery will be underway by the spring.

He said ''it will be important to think about how we structure jobs''.

Meanwhile, Fed's Raphael Bostic said a lot of relief is still required because there are a lot of people out of work

''At the same time there has been a considerable amount of recovery,'' and ''there are many sectors and communities where recovery is going to be a long way off.''

There was no market reaction. 


 

Latest Forex News

